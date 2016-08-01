Videology Sees Hike in Programmatic TV

Videology says it is seeing a big increase in the amount of money being spent via programmatic buying on linear TV ad campaigns.

From first quarter 2016 to second quarter 2016, the jump was 74%. That followed a 50% hike from 4Q 2015 to first quarter 2016.

“The traditional methods of TV buying are still alive and well, but now, for the first time, we’re starting to see real movement in the use of data and technology for advancing TV advertising efficiencies,” said Scott Ferber, founder and CEO, Videology. “Through tools like Videology’s DETV™ product, we’re able to go a level deeper in finding and reaching strategic audiences, which provides huge value to both advertisers and TV inventory suppliers.”

While programmatic campaigns can be based on a variety of data, Videology says a growing number of marketers are recognizing the importance of delivery in traditional demos. The company found that 41% of the campaigns came with a request for ratings verification from either Nielsen or comScore.