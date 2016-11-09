Videology Report: Advanced Ad Spending Up 92%

Spending on advanced advertising and programmatic TV campaigns has nearly doubled, growing by 92% since the first quarter, according to a new report by TV advertising software company Videology.

Videology—in its third-quarter "U.S. Video At-A-Glance" report—defines advanced TV campaigns as those that target audiences using data that goes beyond traditional age and sex segments to select appropriate linear TV programs, networks and dayparts.

The amount of TV inventory available to be bought and sold programmatically has also shot up, rising more than 500% since the first quarter.

“We’re seeing two big shifts in linear TV advertising: marketers want to use more data to further segment their audiences beyond age/gender and suppliers want to increase yield by packaging data with inventory,” said Scott Ferber, founder and CEO of Videology. “As both of these objectives become more common, we’re seeing more and more linear inventory come into the ‘advanced’ TV marketplace. There remains a fine balance between the ability to achieve scalable reach and precision targeting, but both advertisers and media companies are seeing the value in bringing data into the equation.”

Advertisers are also using digital video as part of holistic ad campaigns. Some of those campaigns use digital video to reach audiences underexposed to their commercials on TV in order to increase reach. Others serve digital ads to viewers exposed to their TV commercials but use messages that encourage an actionable response.

The report says advertisers are using more forms of data, including demographic data, geographic data and data about consumer behavior.

Videology said that 30-second ad remained the most popular ad format at 50% of available inventory, but it said there was a spike for 15-second spots, which were up 28% from the second quarter to represent 46% of inventory.