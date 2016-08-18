Videology Offers Improved Video Predictive Targeting

With TV advertisers including increasing amounts of online video in their media buys, software provider Videology says it has improved its ability to use predictive targeting to accurately plan, execute and evaluate campaigns.

Videology says it is able to improve campaign performance whether measured by Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings or comScore’s validated Campaign Essentials.

According to a study the company did in the second quarter, advertisers are increasingly requesting third-party ratings verification of their online video campaigns. They want data that lines up with what they’re familiar with when they buy linear TV, with information about the demographic makeup of the viewers they are reaching.

“Since digital ratings were introduced, we have been working to bridge the natural disconnect that occurs when an advertiser targets on one set of data, then validates on the backend with a different set of data,” said Aleck Schleider, senior VP of data and analytics, Videology. “Over the past few months, we have dramatically increased ratings delivery predictability and performance for our platform uses. This improvement coincides with the increased use of digital ratings for video campaigns, and will save our advertiser and publisher clients millions of dollars in lost opportunity.”

Videology says it has spent several years developing more accurate predictive demo targeting through the use of propriety algorithms and a combination of online and offline data providers.

Predictive targeting tools are used to determine the age/gender characteristics associated with each ad impression, Videology says. But since age-and-gender ratings targeting is relatively new in the digital world, and it is measured at much greater granularity because of the addressable nature of digital media, predicting in-demo delivery has proved more difficult than in television, where this has been the norm for decades.

Ratings companies, including Nielsen and comScore are working to create measurements that are comparable across platforms and advertisers want to be able to evaluate their campaigns that employ multiple media to reach their customers. Videology’s new predictive tools should help.

“It’s critical that advertisers, agencies and content owners have common and consistent metrics available throughout all phases of planning, activation and campaign delivery evaluation,” said Manish Bhatia, chief product officer, comScore. “We applaud Videology’s work in attempting to make digital audience verification more predictable for advertisers and media companies, and we look forward to working with them and others in the industry as they bring these solutions to the market.”

"Advertisers continue to increase their focus on comparable, cross-platform audience verification using our Total Audience metrics," said Andrew Feigenson, managing director of digital at Nielsen. "Along with this, we have seen the industry demand increased age/gender accuracy and are pleased that Videology is developing predictive demo targeting services to fulfill this need."

(Photo via FamZoo Staff's Flickr. Image taken on May 25, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)