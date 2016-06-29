Videology Gets Access to AdMore Inventory

Programmatic player AdMore has made a deal that will give users of Videology software access to linear TV inventory at AdMore affiliates, reaching more than 100 million homes.

The agreement increases the ability to mount programmatic ad buys using automation and data to reach specific target audiences at lower effective costs, the companies said.

AdMore’s platform includes national networks and more than 1,200 local and cable affiliates.

Videology’s DETV software gives advertisers and agencies the ability to plan, buy, optimize and measure TV campaigns.

“Videology is widely recognized for producing the industry’s strongest automated targeting capabilities and most effective optimization data,” said Brendan Condon, AdMore president. “We can bolster that with linear TV audiences at scale across fully national networks or from more than 200 different Nielsen-monitored DMAs that are scaled to meet any of these brands and agencies’ rapidly evolving needs.”

Programmatic spending on TV ads is expected to more than double to $710 million this year, according to a forecast by eMarketer. By 2018, programmatic spending on TV is expected to jump to $4.43 billion, or 6% of all TV spending.

“As TV and digital video advertising converge, we’ve built a technology solution to help advertisers reach their target audience wherever they watch video, no matter the screen, including TV,” said Scott Ferber, founder and CEO, Videology. “Of course, an integral part of this is connecting with premium suppliers in the TV ecosystem. AdMore’s depth and breadth of national TV inventory and local broadcast inventory makes them a valued contributor to our DETV™ software, and will help us provide programmatic TV solutions at scale to meet the rising demand from advertisers and agencies.”