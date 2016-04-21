Videology Adds More Data From Nielsen to Platform

Videology, an advertising software provider backed by Comcast, has expanded its relationship with Nielsen.

Using audience segment data from Nielsen's eXelate unit, buyers can plan, buy or sell TV and digital video inventory using a common metric across platforms, said the company, which recently launched a data-enabled TV product.

"Videology's use of Nielsen's data within its platform is a unique application," said Andrew Feigenson, managing director of digital, Nielsen. "The addition of eXelate audience segments enables Videology to make even more informed, data-driven recommendations for planning television buys."

With its new Nielsen cross-platform homes data, Videology says it can plan, buy and measure the same audience across TV and digital; tie TV viewership to online and offline behavior, including purchase behavior; and plan and buy TV campaigns based on digital data insights applied to TV audiences.

Using data-enabled planning and buying to optimize TV campaigns has increased reach against a strategic target by as much as 18%, using the same budget, the company said.

"The ability to leverage rich data for TV ad decisioning, whether provided by eXelate, other approved data providers, or approved advertiser's data, allows us to marry the precision associated with digital video with the power and scale of TV," said Scott Ferber, CEO and chairman of Videology. "The improvement in performance that is possible when compared to typical age and gender-based buys is phenomenal. For this reason, I believe data-enabled television will be the future for most advertisers, and it's already started."

Other benefits of using data to advertisers includes being able to find and reach consumers exposed to a competitor's ads on television and being able to link TV and video campaign performance to online behavior and offline sales.

"This final step in our integration, allowing true cross-screen planning, buying, optimization and measurement across TV and video, coincides with the industry's interest in converged advertising solutions," Ferber said.