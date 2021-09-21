VideoElephant Launches Marketplace for CTV Channels

VideoElephant, a content aggregator, said it launched a marketplace for linear video channels.

The company said that it has more than 150 24-hour channels featuring curated programming available to be licensed by streaming platforms, technology companies and media companies.

More consumers are turning to ad-supported streaming, where more and more free linear channels are becoming available.

Initial customers for VideoElephant’s Channels include Local Now, Loop Media, Plex, Consumable and Rockbot, as well as TCL through its relationship with Ffalcon, which provides premium content services to TCL Smart Screens.

“We are continuously looking to add new, interesting and engaging content to our Smart TV platform and VideoElephant’s Channels marketplace allows us to do so in a really simple and cost-effective way,” said Feiyang Ding, global partnership manager at TCL.

The Channels marketplace expands on VideoElephant’s collection of more than 3 million video assets.

“Streaming video is everywhere right now — on our TVs, on our phones and computers, in our workplaces and in stores and restaurants everywhere. For the businesses and brands that seek to engage and derive value from these audiences, we are pleased to provide this unique programming solution,” said VideoElephant CEO Stephen O’Shaughnessy.

“Channels are a natural evolution of our core licensing businesses. By helping a wider variety of customers to achieve a successful streaming video strategy with less hassle, we are answering an emerging need from our existing client base while supporting new types of business challenges. It’s an exciting shift and one we’re uniquely positioned to offer.”

Programmers participating in the marketplace include Bloomberg Media, Al Jazeera, Sports Illustrated, USWeekly and Coindesk.

“USWeekly is excited to be part of the VideoElephant Channels marketplace. It offers us a shop window for our FAST channel and increased access to the ever-expanding and competitive OTT market,” said Rob Dixter, VP, head of video and TV at A360media.

Once licensed, VideoElephant’s Channels are fully monetizable with video advertising and can be distributed on any website, SVOD, AVOD or OTT platform, including Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV and Fire TV, the company said.