Bloomberg Media Group Formed

Bloomberg has combined its various media interests under a

new Bloomberg Media Group umbrella and put Bloomberg Businessweek President

Paul Bascobert in charge of operations under Bloomberg Media CEO Andy Lack.

The group will oversee Bloomberg's television, print, radio,

mobile and digital media interests, in part to offer a cross-platform buy to

advertisers.

Bascobert will continue as president of Bloomberg

Businessweek.

"By operating under one umbrella, we can better

leverage our resources, drive deeper engagement with our readers and viewers,

and provide the best solutions for advertisers," said Lack of the new

group.