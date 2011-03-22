Bloomberg Media Group Formed
Bloomberg has combined its various media interests under a
new Bloomberg Media Group umbrella and put Bloomberg Businessweek President
Paul Bascobert in charge of operations under Bloomberg Media CEO Andy Lack.
The group will oversee Bloomberg's television, print, radio,
mobile and digital media interests, in part to offer a cross-platform buy to
advertisers.
Bascobert will continue as president of Bloomberg
Businessweek.
"By operating under one umbrella, we can better
leverage our resources, drive deeper engagement with our readers and viewers,
and provide the best solutions for advertisers," said Lack of the new
group.
