VideoAmp Launches Campaign Optimizer Self-Serve Software

VideoAmp said it launched Campaign Organizer, a self-service software product that bundles audience creation, reach and frequency optimization, competitive insights, planning, activation, measurement and attribution.

The product incorporates attribution technology from Conversion Logic, which was acquired by VideoAmp in March. It also employs VideoAmp’s commingled TV viewership data based on 28 million households and 40 million devices.

“Our goal is to make our clients’ lives easier. We often hear feedback and frustration about working across multiple DSPs, linear planning tools and walled gardens like Hulu, Google, Facebook, Disney, ViacomCBS, etc. The Campaign Optimizer solution was purpose-built to solve cross-channel campaign reach and frequency management and attribution,” said Kelly Metz, VP of product marketing at VideoAmp.

“It equips our clients with the necessary tools to optimize their investments between linear television, programmatic platforms, digital publishers and walled gardens, eliminating waste and egregious over-frequency and increasing the conversions they care about most,” Metz said.

Campaign Optimizer uses attribution reporting to derive planning insights. It incorporates both linear and digital media, providing comprehensive reports on audiences and conversion.

“At Mars Petcare, our ambition to increase media efficiencies by deploying people-based frequency management seemed lofty until we learned about VideoAmp's Campaign Optimizer solution. Making sure we're able to reach our audiences in the best, most efficient ways is critical. Campaign Optimizer gives our team the tools we need to achieve that goal," Alia Mohamed, senior manager of marketing data and technology, Mars Petcare US.

With Campaign Optimizer, VideoAmp is among the companies building self-serve platforms clients can use to get data and analytics along with planning and buying tools.

“With Campaign Optimizer we are connecting linear TV, streaming OTT platforms, walled gardens and digital publishers. We then allow clients to integrate multi-touch attribution with planning and audience optimization tools, ” said Michael Parkes, VideoAmp’s chief revenue officer. ”This dramatically improves their media effectiveness and efficiency. VideoAmp is the cross-channel currency that allows advertisers to identify and buy more of their high converting audiences at the most optimal frequency, delivering the best results possible.”

