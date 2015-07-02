Video: 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp' Trailer

Netflix released the full trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on Thursday.

A prequel to the 2001 cult classic film Wet Hot American Summer, the limited eight-episode series debuts Friday, July 31 on the streaming service. The star-studded cast includes Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo and Jason Schwartzman.

Watch the trailer below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLlMTn_Jzok[/embed]