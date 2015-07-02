Video: Stephen Colbert Interviews Eminem on Michigan Public Access Show

Stephen Colbert is keeping himself busy ahead of his debut as the host of CBS’ The Late Show later this year.

The comedian filled in as emcee of Only in Monroe, a public access cable show broadcast from Monroe, Mich.

During the 41 minute clip uploaded to The Late Show’s YouTube channel, Colbert explores the history of Monroe, resolves yelp conflict and interviews Michigan born Eminem.

Watch the interview below. Eminem comes on at the 22 minute mark.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVPlMM_aSn4[/embed]