Video’s Achievers Get a Manhattan Spotlight

At the five mega-events during the fourth annual NYC TV & Video Week, Oct. 17-20 in New York City, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News will present several awards to companies and individuals for their outstanding achievements.

In addition to the honorees who are profiled in other pages in this issue — the Award for Executive Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video going to NBCUniversal’s César Conde and the 2016 Next TV NY Innovator of the Year Award going to Pilgrim Media Group’s Craig Piligian (page 30) — these companies and individuals also will be recognized during the week’s events:

● At the Advanced Advertising Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Grand Hyatt, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News will present the first Advanced Advertising Leadership Award to Mountain Dew, accepted by Greg Lyons, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo-owned Mountain Dew. The award honors companies that are transforming and dominating the world of marketing. The winner was chosen based on metrics including innovation, iSpot.tv’s Digital Share of Voice rankings for the first six months of the year and overall campaign effectiveness.

● At the 14th annual Hispanic Television Summit on Thursday, Oct. 20, at The Grand Hyatt, the Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video will be presented to DirecTV, accepted by Karla G. Sustaita, director, multicultural video products, AT&T Entertainment Group. The award is presented to AT&T and DirecTV in recognition of the company’s ongoing, multiyear commitment to providing exemplary service to Hispanic customers, most notably their content offering for Hispanic consumers in the U.S. AT&T and DirecTV have long ensured that content offering is appealing and engaging to the multicultural consumer segments.

● Also at the Hispanic Television Summit, the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television will be presented to Lili Estefan and Raúl De Molina, the co-hosts of Univision’s long-running weekday program El Gordo y la Flaca. This award is given in recognition of an individual’s unique contribution to the depiction or presentation of Hispanics in television content, and for their career achievements. This is the first time that two individuals are jointly receiving the award. They are two of the most highly recognized talents in Hispanic television today. Since September 1998, they have been the popular co-hosts of the award-winning daytime hit, from creator Emilio Estefan. Hosting the Hispanic Television Summit awards luncheon will be Telemundo’s María Celeste Arrarás, host of Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste and co-anchor of Noticiero Telemundo.

More information about NYC TV & Video Week events — which kick off on Monday with the first-ever Virtual Reality 20/20 conference at The Times Center; continuing with the 26th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the Waldorf- Astoria; Advanced Advertising and the Next TV Summit & Expo at The Grand Hyatt on Wednesday; and the Hispanic Television Summit at The Grand Hyatt on Thursday — can be found at nyctvweek.com.