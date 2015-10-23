Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’

Netflix dropped a dark trailer for its next superhero series, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Friday.

The series is the second of four live-action Marvel series—the first being Marvels’ Daredevil and the upcoming Marvel’s Luke Cage and Marvel’s Iron Fist. The four series will lead to the main characters teaming up in Marvel’s The Defenders.

The drama follows Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) who is rebuilding her career as a detective in New York after a brief stint as a superhero.

Ritter is joined by David Tennant, Mike Colter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Erin Moriarty and Wil Traval in the cast.

The series premieres Nov. 20.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWHUjuJ8zxE[/embed]