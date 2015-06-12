VIDEO: Frankie Muniz, Penn and Teller to Cameo in 'Sharknado 3'

Syfy revealed Friday that actor Frankie Muniz, illusionists Penn & Teller and singer-songwriter Ne-Yo will make guest appearances in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!.

Also set to cameo are NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, author Jackie Collins, actor Lou Ferrigno and former Mythbusters star Grant Imahara.

Sharknado 3 premieres July 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the latest promo for the movie below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3N4uJAjcLZ8[/embed]