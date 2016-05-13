Video Advertising Bureau Adds Cinema Group to Fold

The Video Advertising Bureau has absorbed the Cinema Advertising Council, the trade group service for movie theater advertising networks and theater owners.

The VAB now represents a combined $55 billion in programming investment and $67 billion in advertising revenue.

“Now there is one industry resource to help brands learn how to mobilize the biggest and best audiences in all of advertising,” said Sean Cunningham, president and CEO of the VAB. “Nothing can match the scale of audience commitment for exclusive, first-run, professionally produced video content. Ours is the programming that dominates all screens and generates the appointment viewing at scale that advertisers need more than ever.”

Under the terms of the agreement, CAC will continue to provide select services independently, such as maintaining its own website, while CAC data will now be incorporated into the growing body of reports that the VAB Insights Group produces. A CAC Board Member will join the VAB Board of Directors.

“Since 2002, the CAC has championed the world-class content and immersive environment of the movies to the ad industry, and now savvy marketers are buying our medium as part of the premium video universe,” said Katy Loria, president and chairman of the CAC. “We realized that we and the VAB were promoting the same ideals –highly engaged audiences, appointment viewing, great content and national scale – and decided that we are stronger together as part of one larger Video Advertising Bureau."