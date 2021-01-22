Video Ad Impressions Up 42% in 2nd Half of 2020

Total digital video ad impressions jumped 42% in the second half of 2020, according to new figures from the Innovid iQ dashboard.

Innovid said it saw a shift from linear TV to connected TV, with CTV impressions climbing 76%.

Leading the growth in CTV ads were telecom up 148% consumer packaged goods category, up 117% and pharmaceuticals, up 109%.

Digital publishers saw a 104% increase in impressions during the half, followed by social with 62%, programmatic grew by 43% and broadcasters posted a 28% increase in impressions.

Impressions delivered on TV sets were up 80%. Mobile devices delivered 34% more impressions and PC impressions grew 14%, according to Innovid.

Innovid is an independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television.