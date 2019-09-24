Videa Launches Open APIs for Exchanging TV Data

Videa, the online TV ad marketplace owned by Cox Media Group, has launched an open API specification to make it easier to make buying and selling local ads using programmatic technology.

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Imagine Communications were working with Videa on the project.

“Videa strongly believes in a platform agnostic future and is proud to help lead the industry by delivering an open source option for other solution providers that will ultimately make it easier for dollars to flow through to local TV,” said Shereta Williams, president of Videa. “We worked with Sinclair Broadcast Group and innovator Imagine Communications on the first proof of concept that will ultimately help deliver operational efficiencies and transparency that accelerate the broader industry to move forward at a far quicker pace.”

The open specifications include standards for handling inventory, avail requests, proposals, orders, makegoods and pre- and post logo. The inventory API automates the flow of rates and ratings between systems and gives agencies better access to broadcast inventory.

“Providing efficiencies for buyers and sellers in their workflows is becoming increasingly important,” said Rob Weisbord, chief revenue officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “It’s exciting to see a technology provider like our partner Videa driving the industry forward and to work with them to ultimately drive open standards-based solutions for more efficient automated buying and selling of local broadcast inventory.”

Videa’s API specification license allows for commercial or private use as well as modification or distribution.

“Imagine offers industry-leading advanced workflow solutions that are enhanced by our active engagement with partners on building OpenAPI communications customers use to create new efficiencies and transitional models that help grow revenue,” said Dave Villano, COO, Imagine Communications. “Our integration with Videa is an important step toward interoperability between systems and transactional innovations, and we look forward to continuing our support of this important initiative.”