Videa Inventory Integrated Into Strata Buying Software

Cox’s supply-side ad platform Videa said it has been integrated into Strata’s media buying software.

The deal means that the 7,500 buyers who use Strata will have automated access to Videa’s local TV advertising.

“Strata’s integration with Videa allows our 1,200+ agencies to access spot television in an automated manner and enables the buying of local stations in the most efficient way,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, VP of partnership solutions at Strata. “Our clients look to us to be at the forefront of media buying trends that enable them to reach their target audiences in this new media environment. Our partnership with Videa is the latest in our ongoing efforts to deliver on that promise.”

Videa’s ad inventory comes from 161 stations across 89 markets.

"Our latest integration with Strata marks another significant milestone at Videa as we work to further adoption of automated local TV ad buying and selling,” said Mary Barnas, VP of platform adoption at Videa. “The integration with Strata was a natural fit given their local and regional client focus in relation to Videa’s full-schedule local inventory.”

