VidCon: YouTube’s Wojcicki Emphasizes Mobile

Like many other things in entertainment, YouTube is getting a makeover.

Well at least the streamer’s mobile offerings are.

“We’re focused on three top priorities, mobile, mobile and mobile,” said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Thursday during her keynote presentation at VidCon. “Today, we are a mobile company. More than half of our views come from mobile devices. More than half of our watch-time comes from mobile devices.”

As part of that emphasis, the company launched a new kids app and issued a major update Thursday to its flagship app.

“We’ve got more new features coming later this year, all designed to give you the best mobile YouTube experience possible,” said Wojcicki of the redesign.

The exec, who spoke to a room full of creators and industry leaders at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., also pledged the company’s commitment to its content creators, announcing the opening of YouTube Spaces in Toronto and Mumbai.

“You’re a massive part of the reinvention of television. You’re the stars of today,” she said. “So YouTube’s strategy will always be the same: invest in you, our creators. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 10 years. But I’m even more excited about our future together.”

The future for YouTube also includes 360-degree ads and support for 360 degree 3D videos.

Wojcicki’s presentation came a day after it was revealed that Susanne Daniels was exiting her programming post at MTV to head originals at YouTube.