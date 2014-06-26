VidCon: Fullscreen to Invest $10M in Original Programming

Anaheim, Calif. — Fullscreen CEO and founder George Strompolos announced Thursday that the company is investing $10 million into finding original programming.

Strompolos, who revealed the pledge during the opening industry keynote of VidCon in Anaheim, Calif., said the money is designed to encourage creators.

“This is no longer the future of video,” said Strompolos. “These are creators that have captured a generation. They have spoken to the hearts and the mind of the youth.”

Fullscreen, which touts itself as “the first media company for the connected generation,” aims to empower the younger generation and help generate the next great content.