Victoria Jenest Promoted to Co-Executive Producer at 'Judge Judy'
Jenest helped launch show in 1996
Victoria Jenest has been promoted to co-executive producer for CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy. The show returns for its 25th season on Sept. 14, 2020.
Jenest has been a supervising producer at daytime’s top court show since 1999. Prior to that, she was a senior producer after helping to launch Judge Judy in 1996 as a producer. She also helped launch CTD’s Hot Bench, which was created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, in 2014.
Prior to joining Judge Judy, she was a producer at Warner Bros.’ People’s Court. She began her career as a contestant coordinator and also was a writer and researcher for The Newlywed Game and The Dating Game.
“Victoria is an outstanding producer and has done a great job managing our production teams. She has been with our program from the beginning and this promotion is well deserved,” said Executive Producer and Director Randy Douthit and Co-Executive Producer Amy Freisleben in a combined statement.
Judge Judy is produced by CBS-owned Big Ticket Television production and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.
