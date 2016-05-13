Viceland Renews ‘Balls Deep,’ ‘Weediquette,’ Others

Fledgling cable network Viceland has renewed five shows for its second season. Balls Deep, F*ck, That’s Delicious, Gaycation, Noisey and Weediquette are set to return.

Viceland, which debuted in the U.S. at the end of February, will debut five series this summer. Abandoned sees skater dude Rick McCrank explore abandoned landmarks around North America. Black Market, which debuts July 5, sends veteran actor Michael K. Williams into the world of illicit trade. Cyber War explores hacking and surveillance, with Ben Makuch. Dead Set on Life is a foodie show with chef Matty Matheson. And Vice does America, debuting July 6, is a travelogue.

Vice held its NewFront presentation in New York May 6, unveiling new digital channels dedicated to gaming, travel and money, among others, while expanding its cable channel overseas.