Viceland to Air ESPN O.J. Doc as Marathon

Vice Media and ESPN Films said the acclaimed documentary O.J.: Made in America will air on the Viceland cable channel on New Year’s Day for eight hours with two intermissions.

Directed by Ezra Edelman, the documentary looks at the O.J. Simpson saga through the perspectives of race, domestic violence, celebrity culture, police brutality and the racial history of Los Angeles.

O.J.: Made in America has won a duPont Award, an AFI Special Award and Best Documentary Feature at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards. It is on the shortlist for consideration for an Academy Award.