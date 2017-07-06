‘Vice Principals’ Back on HBO Sept. 17

The second season of comedy Vice Principals premieres on HBO Sept. 17. Nine new episodes will air. The show comes from Danny McBride and Jody Hill. It will end after season two.

According to HBO, “The tumultuous school year at North Jackson High continues and a new semester brings lots of changes. Gamby and Russell are about to learn that the only thing harder than gaining power is holding on to it, as the darkest comedy on television returns to finish what was started.”

McBride (Gamby) and Walton Goggins (Russell) star in the show, which is directed by David Gordon Green. McBride, Hill and Green are joined as executive producers by Jonathan Watson and Stephanie Laing.

Also starring in Vice Principals are Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Georgia King, Busy Phillips, Shea Whigham and Sheaun McKinney.