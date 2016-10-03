‘Vice News Tonight’ Aims for ‘Touch-Enabled’ Youth

Related: Loads Riding on HBO’s Fall Launches

Vice News Tonightdebuts on HBO Oct. 10. Josh Tyrangiel, Vice executive VP of content and news, has promised a shakeup of TV news. The daily program will feature “narrators” in lieu of anchors, talking viewers through segments.

Tyrangiel promises a “graphics-heavy” approach and plenty of surprises. “The decline in nightly news audience has been well documented,” he says. “A fair amount of that is due to format.” Tyrangiel also speaks of a “touch-enabled show” for those in mobile mode. That was a factor in Vice pushing the start date back two weeks. “We have to get the workflow right,” he says.

Casey Bloys, HBO president of programming, says Vice has a knack for reaching a younger demo. “A daily show is a new venture for us and for our subscribers so we anticipate it’ll take some time for it to be discovered,” he says. “But they know how to tell stories and make noise.”