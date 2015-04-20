Vice News Grabs Peabody Award

News and radio honorees for the 74th annual Peabody Awards were announced Monday.

Vice News was honored for two stories: one on a Chicago high school of high-risk students and the other coverage of ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

NBC News, MSNBC and NBCNews.com were also honored for continuing coverage of ISIS.

CNN nabbed a Peabody Award for its coverage of treatment delays in Veterans Administration hospitals and the kidnapping of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

WVUE-TV Austin’s investigative story on Texas’ cuts to mental health care programs earned the station a Peabody, as did Scripps’ Under the Radar series on sex offenders.

Documentary, public service, education and children’s programming winners will be announced April 23.

Fred Armisen will host the awards ceremony on May 31, which will be air as a 90-minute special on Pivot on June 21.