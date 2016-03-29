Vice Media Acquires Pulse Films

Vice Media has acquired the multiplatform studio Pulse Films. Pulse’s output spans feature films and branded entertainment. Employing 130 people, it will continue as an independent studio.

Terms of the deal were not divulged.

Founded by Thomas Benski, Pulse has offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Berlin. Vice and Pulse first partnered in 2012 on the film Shut Up and Play the Hits. The two engaged in a strategic partnership in 2013.

“Pulse is one of the few companies in the world that consistently produces content we admire,” said Andrew Creighton, Vice Media copresident. “Thomas has built an incredible team and company based around making stories that have a point of view and style that actually move audiences. Vice’s acquisition of Pulse is a natural step in a relationship that has been enormously productive for both companies. We couldn’t be more excited to take our partnership to the next level.”

Vice launched a cable channel, Viceland, last month that has so far struggled to attract viewers.

In the last year, Pulse has produced over 200 projects, ranging from the forthcoming feature film American Honey and recent Sundance winner All These Sleepless Nights. This deal will enable Pulse to increase its scripted output across film and TV.

“What Shane (Smith), Eddy (Moretti), Andrew and Spike (Jonze) have built will give me and my team the perfect platform to take our business to the next level,” said Benski. “Having known them as long as I have, I know we share an ambition to do things differently while maintaining the highest creative standards. This deal will bolster our respective commitment to create relevant, brave and popular films, TV shows and digital content.”