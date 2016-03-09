Vice Launches U.K. Channel

Vice has announced its aim to spread Viceland channels around the world, and one will launch in the U.K. and Ireland on Sky and NOW TV in September. The 24-hour channel will be programmed and produced entirely by the Vice team.

Film director Spike Jonze is copresident of Viceland and is overseeing the development of the channel.

Viceland launched in the U.S. and Canada Feb. 29, taking over A+E Networks’ H2 channel, with A+E a partner.

"This is the biggest move yet in our long love affair with our British and Irish audience,” said Shane Smith, Vice cofounder and CEO. “Viceland is going to give them a whole new way to experience Vice content—on their own televisions, around the clock. And partnering with Sky gives us their deep expertise in the market, and the ability to reach over 10 million households across the UK and Ireland.”



He added: “This is the just the latest top-level partnership to establish the Vice presence on all screens, at all times, in all places. And as our reach grows, we're pushing our own limits and committing to telling the world's most compelling stories in new and ever better ways. We couldn't be more thrilled."

Shows on the U.S. channel include the travelogue Gaycation and the cannabis-flavored Weediquette.

“We are really excited about what Shane and the Vice team have planned for Viceland,” said Stephen van Rooyen, chief marketing, sales and digital officer, Sky. “Vice has become synonymous with fresh and original content which has huge appeal for younger audiences.”