Vice Back on HBO Feb. 5

The 18-episode fourth season of newsmag Vice returns on HBO Feb. 5. Shane Smith, Vice Media founder, hosts the program. According to HBO, “reporting on the world’s most pressing issues, Vice uses an immersive documentary approach to bring a unique perspective to the events shaping our future.”

The series is executive produced by Smith, comedian Bill Maher, Vice chief creative officer Eddy Moretti and B.J. Levin, with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria a consulting producer.

Next year, Vice will debut a nightly news program on HBO. In February it launches the cable channel Viceland with A&E. Filmmaker Spike Jonze is creative director of the 24/7 channel.