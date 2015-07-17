Vibrant Dives Into FilmOn Network Stream

Vibrant TV Network, a streaming service featuring programming from overseas, says it has launched in the U.S. on FilmOn Networks, which has been battling the big broadcasters in court for the right to carry their programming.

FilmOn says it has 50 million unique monthly users in the U.S.

Vibrant is ad supported and says it features 600 television channels and has 90,000 videos available on demand.

FilmOn on Thursday won a ruling from a federal court judge who said the company might be entitled to the kind of compulsory license that cable operators have to re-transmit programming from the broadcast networks. Other streaming companies, including Aereo, have had similar requests rejected.