Viamedia Says It Expanded, Adding 11 Clients in 2022
Footprint now reaches 70 MVPDs in 28 states
Viamedia, which sells local ads for video service providers, said it added 11 new clients to its roster in 2022.
“Viamedia had many major accomplishments in 2022, not least of which was the milestone number of new partnerships established,” said Madeline Kissel, Viamedia’s Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Business Development. “We are proud that these agreements will help our new partners unlock fresh revenue streams and offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.”
The new companies Viamedia now represented include Adams Cable Service in Carbondale, Pa., ATC Broadband in Alma, Ga.; College Cable in Nicholasville, Kentucky; HolstonConnect in Rogersville, Tenn.; Norwood Light Electric & Broadband in Norwood, Mass.; Oklahoma Electric Cooperative in Norman, Okla.; Pioneer Telephone Cooperative in Kingfisher, Okla.; Ralls Technologies in Quincy, IL and Sandhill Telephone Cooperative in Jefferson, S.C.
Viamedia offers operational management of all aspects of the advertising sales business Included is a state-of-the-art, highly scalable Network Operations Center (NOC) that services all markets, with experienced supporting ad sales teams selling for over 70 MVPDs in 28 states covering 65 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.
“Viamedia partners have the advantage of bringing more focused viewer targeting and a more engaging, impactful ad experience than ever before,” said Dan Walsh, Viamedia’s Divisional Vice President of Cross Media. “With greater transparency, reporting and insights than previously offered in the local marketplace, service providers can focus on driving revenues for their core business. In addition, we’re committed to helping our partners reduce risk, as well as minimize personnel-related costs and complications, as it relates to ad sales and cross-channel marketing.” ■
