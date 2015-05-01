Viacom Who? Suddenlink Improves Subscriber Losses

Suddenlink Communications lost about 6,400 basic video subscribers in the first quarter, a marked improvement over the 35,000 customers it shed in the prior period and adding to what is becoming mounting evidence that its decision to drop Viacom’s 24 youth-oriented channels last year is having a diminished effect.

“We regained our momentum,” Suddenlink CEO Jerry Kent said on a conference call to discuss results. Suddenlink is privately held but reports results publicly as part of an agreement with its bond holders.

Suddenlink decided to drop Viacom in October amid what it called unwarranted price increase demands from the home of MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, VH1 and Spike. Suddenlink supplemented the loss of those networks by reaching deals with smaller channels that addressed the space, including PBS Sprout, Revolt TV, Byron Allen’s Comedy.TV and others.

