Suddenlink Inks Carriage Deal With Diddy’s Revolt TV

Suddenlink Communications has reached an agreement to carry entrepreneur and hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Comb’s Revolt TV channel in its systems, beginning Oct. 1. The deal is the second the channel has reached this month – it inked a pact with Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV earlier – and comes just in time for the channel’s one-year anniversary on Oct. 21 and its upcoming Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach Oct. 16-19.

“We are pleased with the momentum we are experiencing during our first year,” said Revolt SVP, Head of Content Distribution James Brown in a statement. “The addition of Suddenlink represents an opportunity for us to reinforce that music continues to be a crucial passion platform for cable subscribers, especially young adults.” The Suddenlink deal adds to distribution agreements the channel already has with Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Century Link in over 40 of the top 50 U.S. markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on Mutlichannel.com