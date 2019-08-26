Viacom Velocity Builds Buzz For Doritos During VMAs

Doritos is launching a new campaign that takes the unusual step of not mentioning its brand or showing its logo, and Viacom Velocity is pitching in with special ads that will run during Monday night’s Video Music Awards on MTV and other Viacom channels.

The Velocity ads include 30-second spot featuring rapper A$AP Ferg that will air before his performance on the awards show.

In the ad, A$AP Ferg mentions the VMA’s long history of memorable moments while eating a fairly recognizable tortilla chip.

“Keep watching the award show so epic you can’t contain it,” he says. “Brought to you by a chip so iconic we don’t have to name it.”

Like Doritios’ main campaign, ads created for the VMA don’t show the Doritos logo or mention the brand name.

Also premiering during the VMAs are a group of digital spots that continue the campaign.

During the VMAs, Viacom will dust Doritos moments across all of its viewing touchpoints, from the Red Carpet, through the main show and across social. Viewers will be able to interact via a Twitter Stan Cam.

The Doritos campaign is designed to focus on what consumers love about the brand, while removing what they don’t, such as overt advertising.

During the campaign all Doritos social channels will remove their logos and brand mentions. Old content is being removed and new content will be crowd-sourced by fans. Doritos.com will be replaced by www.thelogogoeshere.com.

New creative will feature the triangle shape of a Doritos chip.

Consumers will also be able to “triangle themselves” with a new Snapchat lens.