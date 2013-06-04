Viacom Turns to Amazon for Big Streaming Deal

With its streaming video deal with Netflix expiring, Viacom

has announced a major multiyear video licensing agreement with Amazon.

The deal puts hundreds of TV shows and thousands of episodes

on Amazon's Prime Instant Video. Some of that programming will be exclusively

available to Amazon.

In April, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the company would

not renew its licensing deal with Viacom, and would instead focus on exclusive

content rather than non-exclusive bulk deals. The deal expired at the end of

May.

The Netflix deal brought in hundreds of millions of dollars

in revenues for Viacom, but Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman saidon the company's earnings call with analysts in May that he expected

streaming revenue to continue to grow.

A Viacom spokesman said the company continues to talk to

Netflix about content not exclusively carried by Amazon and does business with

Netflix outside the U.S.

The Viacom programming on Amazon includes popular kids programming such

as Bubble Guppies, The Backyardigans, Team Umizoomi, Blue's Clues and Victorious. It also includes shows from MTV and

Comedy Central like Awkward, Tosh.0 and Workaholics.

Some

analysts have expressed concern that by making kids shows available online,

Viacom risks weakening its Nickelodeon cable franchise. Though Nickelodeon's

ratings plummeted a year ago, the company said viewership has been rebounding

recently.

Prime

members will also have access to future episodes of Dora the Explorer,

SpongeBob SquarePants, Fairly Odd Parents and Fresh Beat Band.

Select shows from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. will be available

in Kindle FreeTime

Unlimited, a service built for kids. The service is designed

to allow kids freedom to explore all their favorite books, games, educational

apps, movies and TV shows, while providing parents with the tools they need to

manage their kids' screen time, the companies said.

"Kids

shows are one of the most watched TV genres on Prime Instant Video," Bill Carr,

VP of digital video and music for Amazon, said in a statement. "And this

expanded deal will now bring customers the largest subscription selection of

Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. TV shows online, anywhere . . . In addition, we are

bringing customers popular shows from MTV and Comedy Central like Key &

Peele, Workaholics, Awkward and Teen Mom 2, with the promise

of more shows from these networks in the future."

"We

are thrilled to be extending and deepening our relationship with Amazon," said

Dauman. "This innovative agreement will provide Prime members with access to

even more of our best programming from our major television brands, including

many digital video subscription streaming exclusives. Amazon has created a

unique, brand-friendly environment for streaming entertainment and consumer

products and we are excited to work with Amazon to bring customers shows they

love."