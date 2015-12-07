Viacom Teams With YouTube Moms Network

Viacom's integrated marketing and creative content unit Velocity has made a deal with What's Up Moms, a big parenting network on YouTube, that puts What's Up Moms video on cable networks TV Land and Nick at Nite.

The first videos on cable will feature creative ways to use Hershey's Chocolate during the holiday. The video is collaboration between Viacom Velocity and What's Up Moms.

"Our millennial mom audience has known Viacom's brands deeply for years throughout many of their life stages, so we have a unique advantage in speaking to them authentically," said Niels Schuurmans, executive VP, Viacom Velocity Creative. "These moms are busy, they love social media, and they love getting ideas that streamline their lives. Tapping the right social media influencer was an opportunity to connect and pop with this audience. What's Up Moms stands out from the pack with their terrifically produced, highly entertaining content, and a large following that meshes well with TV Land's and Nick at Nite's fans."

At least two more original videos from What's Up Moms will appear next year on various Viacom networks, giving What's Up Moms its first linear distribution.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative company as Viacom and for the first time expand our platform beyond digital," said Elle Walker and Meg Resnikoff, cofounders of What's Up Moms. "Our families have grown up watching their networks and this was a natural fit for us to collaborate on creating meaningful content that both our audiences of like-minded moms could share and engage with across multiple platforms."