Viacom Taps Gianopulos to Lead Paramount Pictures

Viacom has named industry veteran Jim Gianopulos as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, effective April 3. The former Fox executive replaces former Paramount chief Brad Grey and will report directly to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish.

Gianopulos, a 30-year veteran of the entertainment industry, has been a leading candidate for the Paramount job for months. He led Fox Filmed Entertainment for16 years, overseeing Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox International Productions, and Twentieth Century Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios. During his tenure, he oversaw numerous box office hits, ranging from “Avatar” and the “X-Men” series, to “The Descendants” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and most recently “Deadpool” and “Hidden Figures.”

In his role at Paramount, Gianopulos will oversee the studio’s film and television operations worldwide, including production, marketing, distribution and all other facets. He also will be responsible for setting a new strategy for Paramount, including developing new content, strengthening Paramount’s slate with co-branded releases from Viacom brands, and expanding the studio’s global footprint.



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.