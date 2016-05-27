Viacom Signs Carriage Renewal With Cox

Viacom said it signed a renewal of its carriage agreement with Cox Communications that will give subscribers expanded access to on demand programming.

The deal covers 22 Viacom cable networks and Epix. Cox subscribers will be able to see more programming on demand on television and on mobile devices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Cox has consistently been a leader in offering advanced features and services to their subscribers, and Viacom's networks are favorites among those audiences who consume programming on digital devices, whenever and wherever they choose,” said Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman. “Viacom and Cox have worked together for many years to provide industry-leading offerings, and are pleased to continue our strong relationship for many years to come."