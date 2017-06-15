Viacom Shifts Senior Execs in Content Distribution Group

Viacom, which aims to be more collaborative with its distributors, has made senior level changes in its content distribution and business development group.

Samantha Cooper and Deena Demasi have been promoted to executive VP, reporting to Tom Gorke, executive VP, head of distribution and business development. Demasi also reports to Dario Spina, executive VP and chief marketing officer of Viacom Velocity, which will provides marketing help to distributors.

As executive VP of distribution partnerships, Cooper, who had been senior VP in the distribution sales group, will be in charge of making relationships more client-centric, the company said.

Demasi, also a senior VP before becoming executive VP of distribution marketing, will expand her work with Viacom Velocity and other Viacom assets in working with distributors.

“These moves ensure we have the right management team and structure in place to evolve Viacom's approach to our content distribution partnerships,” said Gorke. “With leaders like Sam and Deena now fully empowered to execute our strategic initiatives, I am confident we can cement Viacom as the go-to provider for our partners who seek more innovative and flexible opportunities to serve their customers and expand their business."

Viacom also named Viacom vets Andrew Borak as senior VP of distribution marketing, reporting to Demasi, and Sheri Weidner as senior VP of distribution partnerships, reporting to Cooper.

Joining Viacom are Josh Clark, as senior VP of distribution partnerships, from VP of programming at Dish Network, and Richelle Clements as senior VP, deal finance, from director in the technology, media and telecommunications group at Credit Suisse.