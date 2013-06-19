Viacom to Sell Social Ads With Twitter

Viacom announced a partnership with Twitter to deliver

social video advertising campaigns around big events on networks including MTV,

VH1, CMT, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, TV Land and Spike.

The partnership will launch with the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV will deliver real-time,

sponsor-supported highlights of the show's most outrageous moments, buzz-worthy

performances, backstage access, interviews and more via Twitter.

Viacom has begun offering ad packages to clients.

"The VMAs

virtually pioneered the social TV moment, triggering a demand among marketers

to tap into the fan conversations and trending topics that Viacom networks

create every day," Jeff Lucas, head of sales, music and entertainment for

Viacom Media Networks, said in a statement. "Through this partnership,

we're allowing marketers to insert their brands seamlessly into the torrent of

fan activity and engagement around our networks on Twitter."

Viacom is the latest media company to join the Twitter

Amplify program. Others include ESPN and BBC America.

Viacom said its shows and events consistently drive

significant activity on Twitter. The 2012

MTV Video Music Awards generated among the most tweets of any news event

last year. According to Twitter, more than 52 million votes were cast via tweets

for the "Most Sharable Video" for the 2012

MTV Video Music Awards. The show itself generated 14.7 million tweets.

The

2013 MTV Video Music Awards will

air live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 25.