Viacom Renews Carriage Agreement with NCTC

Viacom said it renewed its distribution agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative that will allow continued carriage of Viacom’s networks by the 750 mid- to small-sized operators that are members of the NCTC.

“We are pleased to reach an early agreement that extends our long-standing partnership with the NCTC,” said Tom Gorke, executive VP, head of distribution and business development at Viacom. “NCTC operators play an essential role in serving local communities, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to help drive member priorities and entertain their customers with our leading portfolio of entertainment brands.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Viacom is a great partner, and the early renewal of our Viacom agreement reinforces our strengthened relationship,” said Judy Meyka, executive VP of programming for NCTC. “We are happy to have reached a deal that provides value to all parties and, more importantly, provides our members and their customers with continued access to compelling content and programming options from Viacom.”