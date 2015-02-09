Viacom Promotes Tom Gorke to Executive VP

Viacom has promoted Tom Gorke, senior VP of content distribution and marketing for Viacom Media Networks, to the newly created position of executive VP, sales and business development for Viacom Media Networks and BET Networks.

Gorke's new role encompasses responsibility for sales and new business efforts for all linear and digital distribution partnerships across BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Logo, Spike TV, TV Land and VH1, as well as Viacom's joint venture Epix. He will continue to report to Denise Denson, executive VP of content distribution.

During his tenue with Viacom, Gorke has spearheaded a number of innovative content distribution deals and played a leading role in transitioning the programmer to new digital platforms, the company said. He was responsible for negotiating and launching Viacom's initial forays into online content distribution and has played an increasing role with linear distributors as well.

