Viacom Promotes Martin to Executive VP Marketing Strategy and Engagement

Viacom has given Ross Martin the newly created title of executive VP of marketing strategy and engagement. He will lead the research, data and creative strategy teams within Viacom Media Networks to find new ways to engage with viewers.

Martin was executive VP of Viacom’s creative consulting team Scratch, a department he will continue to lead along with research teams. The Viacom veteran, who has also worked at MTV 360 and mtvU, will continue to report to Viacom’s COO Rich Eigendorff.

“Ross has done a brilliant job of connecting creativity and consumer insight and has helped us channel the power of our brands in radical new ways,” said Philippe Dauman president and CEO of Viacom. “In this expanded role, he’ll bring his extraordinary creative energy, leadership, and vision to deliver value for Viacom’s media networks and our partners.”

Kern Schireson was also hired for the new position of executive VP of data strategy and consumer intelligence. He will develop tools to measure multiplatform content consumption.

The data specialist comes to Viacom from an analytics firm he founded in 2003, Schireson Associates.