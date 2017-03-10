Viacom Promotes D’Alimonte to Executive VP and General Counsel

Viacom said Christa D’Alimonte has been promoted to executive VP, general counsel and secretary.

D’Alimonte, previously senior VP and deputy general counsel, succeeds Michael Fricklas, who is leaving the company.

“Christa has been a crucial member of Viacom’s premier legal team for many years and throughout many significant milestones in our history,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish. “As we look to the exciting months ahead, Christa’s extensive legal knowledge and distinctive understanding of our company and strategic vision uniquely positions her to support Viacom as we embark on this period of transformation and growth.”

D’Alimonte joined Viacom in 2012 from Shearman & Sterling. Keyes Hill-Edgar was named executive VP, global business affairs and general counsel of Viacom Media Networks.

He will continue to oversee business and legal affairs for the domestic media networks, and his responsibilities will be broadened to include Viacom International Media Networks, content distribution and the media networks’ labor, guild and production legal matters.

Hill-Edgar also joined Viacom from Shearman & Sterling.