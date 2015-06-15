Viacom Nets Consolidate Ad Management With WideOrbit

Viacom is working with WideOrbit to consolidate the computer systems that its sales operation uses to keep track of advertising inventory for its numerous cable networks.

At a time when media companies are selling advertisers viewers across a portfolio of networks, computer systems that can coordinate inventory are vital. Network owners are busily studying their sales systems to make sure they integrate well with increasingly automated buying systems at media agencies and can handle the increasing flow of data that is being used to optimize and evaluate ad campaigns.

Having a system that smoothly provides oversight of transactions from rate cards and constraints to schedules and stewardship also can save time and money.

WideOrbit says its WO Network ad sales system has already been launched at sixteen Viacom properties and that it expects to have all of Viacom’s portfolio running on the software by the third quarter. WideOrbit says WO Network’s functions have allowed Viacom to replace and consolidate several legacy systems and external tools.

Earlier this year, Viacom consolidated much of its ad sales management, with its music, entertainment and kids networks all reporting to ad sales chief Jeff Lucas.

"The media business is changing and for players like Viacom, the supply equation and inventory management is becoming increasingly complex. Integrated systems that can solve a lot of yield challenges and provide comprehensive view of inventory landscape are the wave of the future," said Viacom executive VP and COO of ad sales John Halley.

“We feel WideOrbit has the best engineering team and is the best resourced player in the business,” Halley added. “Their system gives us significant workflow efficiencies, with sophisticated embedded capabilities around yield and log management."

WideOrbit says its systems have been installed in 3,000 networks and stations and manage more than $30 billion in advertising sales.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to extend our relationship to providing the advertising management platform for Viacom’s Media Networks,” said WideOrbit founder and CEO Eric Mathewson. “Large customers like Viacom are installing WideOrbit solutions to eliminate inefficiency in their advertising operations. We look forward to working with Viacom’s team for many years to strengthen their world-class media business.”