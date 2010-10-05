Viacom Nets to Air President Obama Town Hall Event
President Obama and the Democrats are on the
campaign trail as they head into what are expected to be difficult mid-term
elections. And the president will take his case - and that of incumbent
Democrats in the House and Senate - to America's young people via a
commercial-free town hall on Viacom's cable networks including MTV, BET and
CMT.
The Washington, D.C. town hall, A Conversation with President
Obama, will air live Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in front of about 250 young people.
The president will take questions from the studio audience and via Twitter.
MTV's Sway Calloway, BET's April Woodard and CMT's Katie Cook will moderate the
town hall, which will also be streamed live on the Web sites of BET, CMT and
MTV.
Additionally, Viacom networks CENTRIC, mtvU and
Tr3s also will carry the town hall.
"Our brands reach and connect with the broadest swath of young
people in the U.S. because we understand their interests, their passions and
their concerns," said Viacom President and CEO Philippe Dauman in a statement.
"We know that America's youth hold strong views about the challenges our
country faces as well as their own aspirations for the future. We are honored
that the President has chosen to appear on our cable networks to continue his
dialogue with the nation's young people."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.