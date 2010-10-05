Viacom Nets to Air President Obama Town Hall Event

President Obama and the Democrats are on the

campaign trail as they head into what are expected to be difficult mid-term

elections. And the president will take his case - and that of incumbent

Democrats in the House and Senate - to America's young people via a

commercial-free town hall on Viacom's cable networks including MTV, BET and

CMT.

The Washington, D.C. town hall, A Conversation with President

Obama, will air live Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. in front of about 250 young people.

The president will take questions from the studio audience and via Twitter.

MTV's Sway Calloway, BET's April Woodard and CMT's Katie Cook will moderate the

town hall, which will also be streamed live on the Web sites of BET, CMT and

MTV.

Additionally, Viacom networks CENTRIC, mtvU and

Tr3s also will carry the town hall.

"Our brands reach and connect with the broadest swath of young

people in the U.S. because we understand their interests, their passions and

their concerns," said Viacom President and CEO Philippe Dauman in a statement.

"We know that America's youth hold strong views about the challenges our

country faces as well as their own aspirations for the future. We are honored

that the President has chosen to appear on our cable networks to continue his

dialogue with the nation's young people."