Viacom Names Julia Phelps Senior VP of Communications & Culture

Julia Phelps, head of communications for Viacom International Media Networks, has been named senior VP of communications and culture.

In that newly created post, Phelps will head up corporate communications and corporate culture. That will include corporate marketing, special events and internal creative.

She had been executive VP of communications for Viacom's international brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Channel, VH1, COLORS and Channel 5.

She joined the company in 2005.