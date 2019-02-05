Viacom Making ‘Loud House,’ ‘Turtles’ Films for Netflix

Viacom said it has made a deal with streaming giant Netflix to create feature-length films based on two of its top Nickelodeon kids' properties.

Speaking on Viacom’s earnings call with analysts Tuesday morning, Bakish said that the movies would feature Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Bakish stressed that the projects were films rather than new TV series. Viacom has been criticized for helping Netflix establish itself with families with children by licensing its kids shows to what was then an upstart streaming services.

Bakish said the deal would boost the Nickelodeon brand, provide valuable promotion for the shows.and was part of a broader effort to produce new content for third-party digital and linear platforms.

The deal follows Nickelodeon’s partnership with Nickelodeon on Pinky Malinky, which premiered on the streaming service in 2018 and the live action Avatar: The Last Airbender starting production this year.