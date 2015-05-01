Viacom Makes Data Deal with Rentrak

Rentrak said it has signed an agreement to provide TV ratings and video on demand measurement to Viacom.

Rentrak's analytics support the media company's Viacom Vantage data-drive advertising product announced earlier this week.

Viacom has said it hope to increase the volume of its ad sales based on non-Nielsen based metrics from 30% now to 50% over the next two years. Viacom says its young, digital-oriented viewers are under-represented in the ratings now used for buying and selling advertising.

Viacom will employ Rentrak's Advanced Demographics measurement capabilities, which include Rentrak's viewing information and integrated purchase information from IRI, Shopcom and IHS Polk's Automotive segmentations.

"Viacom is leading the industry with a comprehensive approach, fusing the power of research and insights to drive value and opportunity," said Colleen Fahey Rush, executive VP of strategic insights and research for Viacom Media Networks, in a statement. "Our partnership with Rentrak further strengthens our insights arsenal and our ability to unlock new levels of targeting."