Viacom Licenses Four More Series for Streaming on Hulu

Hulu said it reached a deal with Viacom that makes the service the exclusive streaming home to Daria, Nathan for You, My Super Sweet 16 and New Edition Story.

Hulu, heaving up on family programming, has rights to the full library of each of those programs.

Viacom recently announced plans to make new episodes of Daria.

Viacom had previously licenses to Hulu 11 series and 20 films including Big Time Rush, School of Rock, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Hunter Street, Make it Pop, Every Which way and WITS Academy.

Also returning to Hulu will be Alvinnnn!!!! And the Chipmunks, Kung Fu Panda and Penguins of Madagascar.

Viacom’s Nickelodeon kids network saw its ratings drop after it licensed its shows to Netflix several years ago.