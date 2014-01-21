Viacom Launches Velocity Integrated Marketing Unit

Looking to create more value for its advertising customers, Viacom Media Networks Music and Entertainment launched Viacom Velocity, an integrated marketing and content solutions company.

The unit combines the Music and Entertainment networks’ integrated marketing team with a new creative content team. A research group generates insights.

The integrated marketing group continues to be headed by Dario Spina. Niels Schuurmans (pictured), former executive VP, consumer marketing and executive creative director at Spike TV, joins as executive VP, Viacom Velocity Creative Content Solutions. Both executives report to Jeff Lucas, head of sales for music and entertainment at Viacom Media Networks.

“Now more than ever, creative collaboration and custom content are at the center of our client partnerships, and we continue to grow our capabilities to meet marketers’ evolving needs,” Lucas said in a statement. “Viacom Velocity is built to utilize our unique relationship with our passionate fans and drive value for marketers through consumer insights, strategic collaboration and creative excellence.”

Viacom Velocity introduced the Viacom Echo Social Media Network, a new service offering for clients. Through Viacom Echo, the company says it will develop creative campaigns for clients on the company’s platforms and engineer their extension across social media and measurable earned media.

“Viacom Echo is a one-of-a-kind service that mirrors the way our content travels beyond our screens, across social media and throughout the pop culture. We want to take our clients and their brands with us on that journey,” said Lucas.

Viacom had planned to introduce Velocity at an event in New York, but the event was canceled due to severe weather.

Discovery Communications has networks named Velocity aimed at upscale men that focuses on automobiles, but Lucas said he didn’t think there would be any confusion.